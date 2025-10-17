Asian stocks fall with Wall St as US credit fears add to worries
CHECK OUT: How to Start Earning with Copywriting in Just 7 Days – Even if You’re a Complete Beginner
Asian stocks tracked losses on Wall Street on Friday amid fresh credit market fears that compounded worries about trade tensions, a possible tech bubble and the US government shutdown.
After a months-long run-up that has seen some indexes hit multiple records, investors have been sent reeling this week since US President Donald Trump stoked his tariff standoff with China on Friday, sparking tit-for-tat salvos that have broken the calm.
Investors have been nervously watching the US banking sector since parts company First Brands and subprime lender Tricolor filed for bankruptcy in September, with the former owing billions to lenders.
The announcement was followed this week by news that Zions Bancorp had a $50 million charge-off tied to commercial loans from its California arm, while Western Alliance said a borrower failed to deliver the promised collateral.
The news sent mid-sized banking shares tumbling and fanned out to the rest of Wall Street, with the all three main indexes down.
The VIX Volatility index -- a closely watched benchmark of investor anxiety -- hitting its highest level since May, while safe-haven gold set another record of $4,379.93. Silver also hit a new peak.
Thursday's developments dealt another blow to the optimism that had pushed markets higher this year, with investors already fretting that valuations -- particularly among tech firms -- are overdone and possibly in an AI-fuelled bubble that could soon pop.
"The volatility in regional banks, combined with the recent collapse of subprime lender Tricolor Holdings, has investors questioning the broader health of US credit markets," said National Australia Bank's Rodrigo Catril.
The losses in New York were matched in Asia, where Hong Kong, Tokyo, Shanghai, Singapore, Sydney, Wellington, Taipei and Manila were all well in the red.
Investors were also still on tenterhooks after Washington and Beijing exchanged salvos this week on trade and shipping, after Trump's warning Friday that he would hit China with 100 percent tariffs over its rare earth export controls.
Meanwhile, lawmakers in Washington are still no closer to ending a shutdown that has caused the closure of government departments and delayed the release of key data used by the Federal Reserve to decide on policy.
Still, traders have been given some support by expectations the central bank will cut interest rates at least once more this year, though even that was based on a string of reports showing the US jobs market deteriorating.
Crude prices extended losses on worries about China-US tensions, with selling also coming from news that Trump will meet Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin to discuss ending the conflict in Ukraine.
Key figures at around 0230 GMT
Tokyo - Nikkei 225: DOWN 0.9 percent at 47,827.31 (break)
Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: DOWN 1.5 percent at 25,500.99
Shanghai - Composite: DOWN 1.0 percent at 3,878.21
Euro/dollar: UP $1.1706 from $1.1692 on Thursday
Pound/dollar: UP at $1.3442 from $1.3436
Dollar/yen: DOWN at 150.16 yen from 150.35 yen
Euro/pound: UP at 87.08 percent from 87.02 pence
West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6 percent at $57.11 per barrel
Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.6 percent at $60.71 per barrel
New York - Dow: DOWN 0.7 percent at 45,952.24 (close)
London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 percent at 9,436.09 (close)
Source: AFP
AFP AFP text, photo, graphic, audio or video material shall not be published, broadcast, rewritten for broadcast or publication or redistributed directly or indirectly in any medium. AFP news material may not be stored in whole or in part in a computer or otherwise except for personal and non-commercial use. AFP will not be held liable for any delays, inaccuracies, errors or omissions in any AFP news material or in transmission or delivery of all or any part thereof or for any damages whatsoever. As a newswire service, AFP does not obtain releases from subjects, individuals, groups or entities contained in its photographs, videos, graphics or quoted in its texts. Further, no clearance is obtained from the owners of any trademarks or copyrighted materials whose marks and materials are included in AFP material. Therefore you will be solely responsible for obtaining any and all necessary releases from whatever individuals and/or entities necessary for any uses of AFP material.