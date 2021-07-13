Bandits responsible for the kidnap of a second class emir in Kaduna has apologised for abducting the monarch

According to a relative of the emir who had interaction with the criminals, the bandits asked for forgiveness before handing him over

Meanwhile, residents of Kajuru Emirate were said to have trooped outside to celebrate when they heard the news of the release

Bandits have reportedly apologised for kidnapping 85-year old Emir of Kajuru in Kaduna according to a member of the royal house.

Recall that barely 24 hours after the monarch and some members of his family were kidnapped by yet-to-be-known bandits, the Emir, Alhaji Alhassan Adamu, regained his freedom.

Bandits have apologised for kidnapping 85-year old emir in Kaduna. Photo: Ekwe Scott Ekwe.

Source: Facebook

Daily Trust reports that the royal house member who was among those who picked up the emir said the bandits asked for forgiveness before handing him over.

According to him, the bandits called them through the emir’s phone number to come and pick him up. He said on getting there, they met three of them at the location they described.

He said they were surprised when the criminals apologised that were not at ease since they kidnapped him.

“We couldn’t believe it. We stood there looking at them while they apologised, saying they had not felt at ease since they abducted him.

Meanwhile, residents took to the streets on Monday to jubilate over the release of the Sarkin Kajuru.

Legit.ng reports that bandits had swooped on the Emir in the early hours of Sunday, July 11, just six days after the abduction of 121 students of Bethel Baptist school in neighbouring Chikun local government area.

According to the newspaper, a palace source confirmed his release but did not speak on whether or not any ransom was paid for the traditional ruler’s release.

It was gathered that the gunmen numbering over 200 stormed the emirate, firing gunshots, before proceeding to the Emir’s palace and taking him and 13 members of his family away.

Hours later, the bandits contacted the emirates and demanded a ransom of N200 million to facilitate the monarch’s release.

The spokesperson of the Kajuru emirate council said the bandits also gave assurances that all the victims are in good condition and were not being molested.

Source: Legit