A lady whose father was her classmate throughout her five-year stay in the university has narrated her experience

Jane revealed that though she never liked the idea and was embarrassed by it, graduating together made it all worth it

Many people said they seem to have a wonderful connection as they congratulated both daughter and father

A Nigerian lady identified Jane has taken to social media to narrate how her father was a classmate at the Benson Idahosa University, Edo state.

Jane said that the day her father revealed that he was going to be in her class, she was very mad about it and cried about the impending embarrassment.

The lady revealed that the dad got her a car. Photo source: @Instablog9ja

I wanted the ground to open

The young lady said that whenever the man was going to answer a question, he would first introduce her as his daughter. To that, she wished the ground would just swallow her each time he did that.

The graduate stated the man even saw her result before her. Jane praised her father’s commitment to education and how he always left work to attend classes.

You must greet me

The lady joked that every morning when she came to class, it was compulsory that she greeted him and she did it for five years.

Reliving the happy moment, she thanked her dad for the privileges he gave to her and the car he gave her.

A part of her post read:

“The car part? I stayed in school hostel and he gave me a car to be driving around town. Car that was always parked in front of the hostel…. Sometimes I’d be driving and he will call me to tell me that he saw me. So many people didn’t like that he gave me a car. He will say ‘they are jealous’. In fact this man carried me on his head.”

Watch her video below:

Dad went to school despite his age

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady who is also the CEO of Money Africa, Oluwatosin Olaseinde, celebrated her daddy for his academic achievement despite his age.

In a post on Friday, May 21, the lady said that the man graduated from Covenant University at 66 years old.

Oluwatosin described her father as their superstar and mentor. The lady said that her dad is a great source of motivation in the way that he goes after his dreams every time.

