Gunmen have kidnapped another high profile Nigerian in the northeast area of the country on Sunday

The latest Nigerian to be kidnapped is Habibu Mainasara, a provost of the College of Arts and Animal Science

According to report, he was abducted in the early hours of Sunday morning at his official residence

Habibu Mainasara, the provost of the College of Arts and Animal Science Bakura, has been kidnapped by bandits in Zamafara state.

Channels TV reports that Mainasara was picked by the bandits around 2:00 am at his official resident within Government Science Secondary School, Bakura.

The incident was reported to have occurred on Sunday, July 11.

Why Nigeria failed to address insecurity

Meanwhile, a data analyst and journalist, Rotimi Sankore has taken to his social media page to give reasons why Nigerian governments at all levels are failing to address the mounting insecurity in the country.

According to him, Nigeria is failing to address the problems due to:

1. Bandits and extremists have plenty of recruits

2. 100 million citizens are in extreme poverty

3. 60 million citizens are unable to read or write

4. 10 million to 13 million children are out of school

5. Unemployment is at 33%

In a related development, the British Minister for Africa, James Duddridge, has described Nigeria’s security situation as massively complex stressing that no partnership would resolve the multiplicity of the country’s problems.

Duddridge made the comments while responding to questions from journalists attached to Nigeria's ministry of foreign affairs.

The British minister had visited his Nigerian counterpart, Geoffrey Onyeama on Tuesday, April 27 to discuss matters of interest between both countries when he was accosted by the reporters.

President Buhari issues order to military over kidnap of students

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed concerns over the abduction of students in Kaduna and Niger states.

The president in a statement via Facebook on Monday, July 5, through his special assistant on media and publicity, Garba Shehu, charged the military, police, and intelligence agencies to ensure the safe and early release of all kidnap victims.

He stated that the kidnapping of students, mostly in northern states, was already threatening school enrolments in the region.

