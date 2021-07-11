A woman's opinion about Muslims positively changed after she met Aisha Mukaila during her service in Enugu state

After she reluctantly accepted to stay with Aisha at their PPA, the two became inseparable friends despite their different faiths

Years after Abiodun had lost contact with Aisha, they both reunited and the meeting was great as both friends hugged each other

A Christian woman, Abiodun Kuforiji Nkwocha, has shared a lovely story about her Muslim friend, Aishat Mukalia that shows that sharing love is important.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, May 25, the woman wrote about her she met Aishat during her service year, and at the time she was hard-pressed for accommodation.

Powerful pictures captured the moment the friends reunited. Photo source: Elder Abiodun Kuforiji Nkwocha

Source: Facebook

She revealed that prior to the encounter with Aishat, she has always had bias beliefs against the Muslims but all that drastically changed.

How did they meet?

When Abiodun resumed her PPA, she could not get all accommodation spaces were filled and her only hope of getting a slot was tied to someone who was vacating soon.

When Aishat offered that she could stay with her, the woman was hesitant as she rather hoped a Christian corps member would take her in instead but that one never helped.

Becoming Aishat’s roommates gave her an angel during service. On many mornings, the Muslim lady would have done all her chores in the house, including washing her clothes.

During her financial hard times, Aishat noticed without Abiodun telling her and she helped the woman by feeding her.

When the woman shared the story in May, she said that she had lost contact with the woman and would love to reconnect.

Within 24 hours, someone who later happened to be Aishat’s husband connected them both. After much chatting with each other, the two lovely friends finally met and the reunion was great.

On Friday, July, Abiodun shared beautiful photos of their reunion. About it, she partly wrote:

“There was nothing awkward. It was as though we had not parted….”

See her post below:

