Mai Mala Buni of the APC has been advised to do proper scrutiny of new defectors joining the APC

The timely advice came from the National Committee of APC Support Groups for Senator Al-Makura on Friday, July 9

As the group put it, some PDP chieftains are defecting to the ruling party with hopes of escaping corruption charges hanging on their necks

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

For some stakeholders in the All Progressives Congress (APC), the gale of defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not altogether a welcome development.

Members of the National Committee of APC Support Groups for Senator Al-Makura who have expressed some fears linked to what party chieftains see as a blessing recently sent a communique to the leadership under Mai Mala Buni.

The group reminded Governor Buni of APC's anti-graft legacy (Photo: All Progressives Congress)

Source: Facebook

The group in the statement seen by Nigerian Tribune advised Buni to find out the level of commitment and moral background of the new members, especially those from the opposition party.

Chukwunonso David Ezedinma, the national chairman of the body, on Friday, July 9, claimed that most PDP chieftains are running into the APC as a haven from the storms of court cases coming against them.

Ezedinma warned the ruling party's leadership not to throw away its legacy of fighting corruption across Nigeria in the name of gaining more members.

His words:

"We, therefore, warn that care must be taken to balance our quest for membership with the interest the Party advances to fight corruption, a cardinal objective for which the Nigerian electorate welcomed us in 2015.

“Our group is concerned that, it seems that men and women, who have been accused of perpetrating all manner of official sleaze, corruption and stealing, now feel that the only thing to do to be allowed to continue to “enjoy” their loot is to jump into the saving sheep of the ruling Party. We must not encourage this mindset in order not to toe the ignominious path of the PDP.”

Nigerian governor reveals what PDP must do for members

Meanwhile, Governor Seyi Makinde had shared an insight on what the opposition must do. The Oyo state governor on Thursday, July 8, said the party must do everything to hold its members and chieftains together.

Makinde made this known when the reconciliation committee led by Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlolam submitted its report to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The governor in a statement by his chief press secretary, Taiwo Adisa, said though the party's congress had come and gone, PDP was still in need of getting all together.

Source: Legit