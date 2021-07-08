The Police Service Commission (PSC) has declined to promote former acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu

The Police Service Commission (PSC), on Thursday, promoted some senior officers but rejected a former Acting Chairman of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu.

The Commission said Magu’s promotion will be on hold till it gets clearance from the offices of the Attorney-General of the Federation and the Inspector General of Police.

The announcement was contained in a statement made available to newsmen by its spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani.

There were reports that Magu was being considered for promotion despite being indicted by a presidential panel which probed the anti-graft agency under his watch.

The Commission confirmed the appointments of three Deputy Inspectors General of Police, and promoted 24 Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police.

“The decisions were the highpoints of the Commission’s 12th Plenary Meeting held on Tuesday and Wednesday, 6th and 7th of July, 2021 and presided over by Commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.”

“Similarly the Commission approved the promotion of 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police, to the rank of Commissioners, 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners and 46 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners.

“It also considered and approved the promotion of 10 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, 17 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, 139 Assistant Superintendents of Police, whose names were skipped during the last promotion, to Deputy Superintendents and nine Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police,” the statement read.

The three DIGs whose acting appointments were confirmed by the Commission were Tijanni Baba who replaced Rtd DIG Aminchi Samaila Baraya for North East; Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, who replaced Rtd DIG Ibrahim Larmode, North East and DIG Moses A. Jitoboh who replaced Rtd DIG Ogbizi Michael for South South.

The Chairman of the Commission congratulated the beneficiaries and demanded of them commitment to the service of the Nigerian nation and to operate within the laws of the land and with the fear of God.

He said the Commission will continue to ensure that promotions in the Police will follow due process and as and when due.

Source: Legit