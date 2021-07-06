The President Buhari-led federal government on Tuesday, July 6, got another wave of heat from the PDP

According to the opposition party, there is a plot by the government to promote Ibrahim Magu to the post of police AIG

The party said this alleged plan makes nonsense of the numerous court charges against the former EFCC chairman

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has vehemently kicked against the alleged plan by the presidency to promote the former chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu in the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).

Unconfirmed reports have gone viral that Magu is to be promoted to the office of the Assistant Inspector-General (AIG) by the Police Service Commission (PSC), The Cable reports.

The PDP said the alleged plan by President Buhari is a promotion of corruption in the country (Photo: Aso Rock Villa)

Source: Facebook

Describing the suspected move as outrageous, the PDP in a statement on Tuesday, July 6, said it is an insult to the sensibility of Nigerians.

The opposition party opined that by this plan to elevate Magu who is facing many charges bordering on money laundering, the federal government is seen as promoting corruption openly.

In the statement by Kola Ologbondiyan, the party's spokesman, the PDP recalled that both Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami and the Department of State Service (DSS) have already submitted reports on Magu acknowledged by the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

It further stated:

“The PDP, however, calls on the Police Service Commission (PSC) and the Police high command to resist the pressure from the corrupt cabal in the Buhari Presidency to pitch them against Nigerians over Magu but rather commence processes for his prosecution in a court of competent jurisdiction in the interest of justice.

“The PDP further counsels President Buhari not to “ease off” the allegations of corruption against Magu but should make the Justice Salami’s report open and if necessary, prosecute the former EFCC chairman.”

Read the full statement below:

I was shocked: Magu reacts to Bawa's appointment as EFCC boss, speaks on justice and allegations

Meanwhile, Magu had reacted to the appointment of Abdulrasheed Bawa as his successor by President Muhammadu Buhari, with the embattled former anti-graft czar describing the development as shocking.

Reacting through his lawyer Tosin Ojaomo, Magu said the "appointment came to me as a shock" as justice has not been served in respect to the allegations of power abuse levelled against him.

Ojaomo said Magu was suspended for an allegation that had not been proven against him, adding that the presidency must come out clean on whether the embattled ex-EFCC boss "has been found wanting or not."

Source: Legit