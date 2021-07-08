Armed bandits in the northern part of Nigeria seemed to be on a killing spree on Thursday, July 8

The destructive elements have succeeded in killing two NIS officers in the Jibia local government area of Katsina

Security sources said the criminals brought the attack to the NIS base in the area and injured a soldier severely

Bandits on Thursday, July 8, shot dead two officers of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Umar Bagadaza Kankara and Lauwali Dutse, in Kadobe village of Jibia local government area, Katsina.

Guardian reports that although some of the bandits were killed, one of the soldiers attached to the reinforcement team sustained a gunshot injury and is receiving treatment at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.

Reports say that the injured security officer was rushed to a federal hospital in the state (Photo: Nigerian Police Force)

A security source who spoke without disclosing his identity said the NIS base in the state was regarded as a safe haven for herdsmen and their cattle before the attack, The Nation also reported.

“The incident occurred at Kadobe village. Fulani herdsmen had brought their cattle there for pasture and for security, as Immigration has a base there.

“But the bandits decided to attack the place yesterday night after several efforts to do so in the past had proved abortive.

“The sad thing is that people in the community said they saw strange faces lurking around in the evening of the incident, but they refused to alert the security on the situation."

Northern state suffers another attack as gunmen kill residents, burn houses

Meanwhile, The Tsauwa village in the Batsari local government area of Katsina was attacked by gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday, July 6.

Residents who spoke with journalists in the state revealed that the attackers started their operation in the night of Monday, July, Monday 5.

Eyewitnesses also claimed that sporadic shootings from the gunmen killed about 19 locals who were fleeing the area for safety, adding that the armed gang burnt a lot of houses in the attack.

One of the residents said:

“When they came, they started shooting and pursuing people who were trying to escape and those attempting to escape into the forest.

“As at last count, they killed 19 persons and we buried them this morning (Tuesday) while those injured have been taken to hospital for treatment.”

