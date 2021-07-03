Internet service company, Google, has debuted an initiative for Small Businesses to assist in expanding their operation on the continent

Small enterprises will get free business tools from the tech giant, as well as video promoting their services to Google users

The company says it is supporting small businesses cause they are the engine of African economy, and the continent's recovery depends on SMEs

Google has started an initiative called, Google for Small Businesses, to help Nigerian and other African enterprises grow within a competitive business environment.

To access the benefit of the Google for Small Businesses initiative, entrepreneurs need to register their company name and website on the portal, as well as answer few questions about their business and goals.

This is coming at a period African economy is still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic which has cut revenue of SMEs and corporate organisations.

Placard-carrying men display Google Nigeria. Photo: Google

Source: Facebook

Google’s head of brand and reputation for Africa, Mojolaoluwa Aderemi-Makinde, said African economies will rebound when small businesses recover.

Some benefits small businesses should expect

The search engine giant plans to provide tools to catalyse small businesses' and position them for growth. It will also increase exposure of SMEs interested in the initiative.

Other benefits attached are ad campaigns, building up online presence of the small businesses and/or installing Google Analytics.

Google will showcase these small businesses through its new Shop Small Fridays initiative, which is a social media video series.

Commenting about the initiative, Aderemi-Makinde, stated that:

“As more consumers start their journey looking for products and services online, we want to do more to help small retail businesses digitise and better leverage online tools for growth."

Source: Legit.ng