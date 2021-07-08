Music executive Bankulli Osha has taken Nigerians on social media on a trip down memory lane

The talent manager shared epic throwback videos of King Sunny Ade’s appearance on the Dennis Miller Show in 1992 and another showing his interview with a UK TV station

Bankulli went on to give credit to the legendary musician who spent years spreading the gospel of African music way before others

Singer/songwriter Abisagboola Oluseun John better known as Bankulli Osha recently took to his social media page with a video post that jogged the memory of many Nigerians.

The epic throwback video captured King Sunny Ade’s performance when he made an appearance alongside his band on the Dennis Miller Show in 1992.

Throwback: King Sunny Ade performs on the Dennis Miller Show in 1992. Photo: @bankulli

Source: Instagram

A portion of the video captured the moment the topmost American TV host introduced KSA and announced that he would be performing his hit number, Ja Fun Mi.

Sharing the clip on his page, Bankulli explained that the likes of KSA had spent years spreading the gospel of African music to the western world.

He wrote:

"They are the legends that start off the West African sound world domination - They did not just lay the blocks but was on top of the world too. Afrobeats is sitting on what they worked on and it’s great to watch it’s world domination too."

In a different portion of his post, the ace talent manager called on Nigerians to read about their history and learn about others like KSA.

See his post below:

Bankulli also shared another refreshing throwback video that captured King Sunny Ade's interview with a UK based TV station.

A portion of the video captured the musician and his 20-man band rehearsing before their appearance at a festival in London.

Watch below:

Nigerians react

The video was a refreshing post for many who had not come across the clip in years. Read some comments sighted below:

zamosings said:

"Naaaa, had to watch this again!!! Goosebumps everywhere! Proud Ondo boy."

alexndace said:

"People have been paving the way for us since waayyyy back ! No cap, OSHA."

solitude_thechosen said:

"See MUSICIAN. Look at the presentation, ensemble, talent, professionalism. KSA has ALWAYS been like that btw, all about his art. 5 decades of music art."

koya_studios said:

"So it’s not today, all this today artist should be humble to themselves."

chobbybobo said:

"King Sunny Ade made a cameo in 1987 comedy movie, O.C And Stiggs… He was also nominated for a Grammy award 1983…"

King Sunny Ade’s son set to take after him

Some months ago, Legit.ng gathered a report about Ademola Adegeye, son of the legendary musician, King Sunny Ade, who has also chosen to trail his father’s path.

The young man in an interview with BBC opened up on his journey so far and the level of reception he has gotten.

Ademola also disclosed that he has the blessings of his father to pursue a career in music just like him.

He disclosed that he enjoys performing a mix of his songs and father’s songs whenever he makes appearances at events.

Source: Legit