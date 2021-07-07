The Apena (secretary) of Ogboni Confraternity, Oluwo Olawole Olakunle has explained some of the things that go on in the society

According to him, the confraternity has suffered stereotypes at the hands of Nollywood which portrays it as a society who does money ritual

Olakunle said there are pastors in the confraternity, adding that anyone who qualifies can join the society

The Apena (secretary) of Ogboni Confraternity, Oluwo Olawole Olakunle, has disclosed that joining the society is a thing of joy.

Speaking with Legit TV, Olakunle said contrary to what Nollywood portrays, Ogboni Confraternity does not shed human blood.

The herbalist said there are many pastors in the Ogboni Confraternity.

He said anyone who joins the confraternity cannot quit, adding that it is only when a member dies that they quit the society.

In his words:

"I've been in the Ogboni for many years. I've never heard in the Ogboni that we should bring a human for sacrifice. It's not possible. There are no where the Ogboni will use anybody for money ritual.

"People have the stereotype that when you join Ogboni you become rich. I'm not rich yet."

He said the Ogboni Confraternity is called a secret society because members are bound by secrecy, adding that whatever happens in the confraternity stays in the confraternity.

A pastor or Imam can join Ogboni

He said there are so many pastors in the Ogboni Confraternity, adding that anyone can join.

In his words:

"Because of our level of secrecy, if you don't want anyone to know that you are an Ogboni, nobody will stop you."

Olakunle said when an Ogboni dies, his spirit his called upon to give an account of how he spent his life.

Nigerian herbalist says there is nothing like money ritual

In other news, a Nigerian Ifa adherent, Oluwo Jogbo Orunmila, a 30-year-old man, has spoken about his religion and what it covers.

In an interview with Legit TV, the man said that out of curiosity, he has been to churches to know the bible, revealing he understands everything in the holy book.

The man said Ifa practice is a lifelong thing, noting that a module of it could have up to 16,000 verses.

