A gentleman has revealed how he dashed a brand new car to a lady who rejected his proposal in a video

The man captured the moment he blindfolded the lady and led her to the big surprise on camera

Although she did not want to be with him, the lady joyously accepted the huge gift from the man

A kindhearted man with the TikTok handle @Turkcooper has given out a brand new car to his dream lady despite the fact that she had rejected his proposal to marry her.

Telling the story in a video shared on his personal profile, the gentleman who referred to himself as a sucker had the lady blindfolded as he led her to the car as a big surprise.

The lady was happy

Although she turned down his proposal, the lady gleefully received the car with joy and immediately hoped in for a test ride in the video.

Watch the video below:

It’s quite rare for people to still go-ahead to do such for their loved one, especially after a proposal has been made and didn’t go through.

A few reactions from social media users

big.ralph_ funnily commented that:

ah wey fooling this

ella_dolly used a single word to express her reaction to the video

Lol

A woman made her man feel special

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady identified as Adigun Adekemi Christy took to social media to disclose that she bought her husband a car and completed their house in 2020.

She shared pictures of the whip and house on a Facebook page and Nigerians flooded the comment section of the post to commend her.

The lady wrote:

"I surprised hubby with this car last year and also completed our house. He was so happy when it happened! All the praises to God!"

Reacting, a Facebook user identified as Aishley Folake Aremu, wondered if the lady's husband will be happy seeing the post on social media.

Source: Legit.ng