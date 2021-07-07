28-year-old Jennifer Mande had left for Libya in 2016 with her husband and two kids but returned in 2018 empty-handed

The Nigerian woman narrated how despite having an ulcer, she went without food for two weeks while her kids survived on people's urine

Now making ends meet and fending the kids with her hairdressing skill, Mande said going to Libya in search of greener pastures is not worth it

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

A 28-year-old woman has stated that going to Italy through the Libya desert is not a journey she would advise anyone to embark on as Nigeria is better than the country.

The mother of two made this statement in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng where she recounted her 2018 journey to the North Africa country.

She had embarked on the trip with her husband in search of greener pastures

Source: Original

The woman named Jennifer Mande - from a polygamous family - stated that they had intended to get to Italy through Libya but encountered life-threatening challenges that included starvation.

The bitter Libya experience

Mande recalled how lack of water and food forced her kids to survive on people's urine while she went hungry.

Her husband lost his life in the course of the journey that saw the young woman move from prison to prison in Libya.

She discouraged those considering making such trips to desist from it as Nigeria is very much better than their supposed destination.

Watch the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

31-year female Libya returnee shares how her husband died on the Mediterranean sea

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a 31-year-old Libya returnee had shared how her husband lost his life on the sea.

In an interview with Legit TV, the 31-year-old lady narrated how she had left the country with her husband in 2018 to seek greener pastures.

According to the lady, before embarking on the trip, they were warned that the zodiac wasn't good but still went on the boat trip.

At the Mediterranean sea, their boat capsized with her husband one of the many persons who lost their lives.

Deborah survived the ugly incident thanks to where she was seated on the boat. The Nigerian woman explained that only those who were positioned around the boat engine lost their lives - she sat at the opposing end.

Source: Legit