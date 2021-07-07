Members of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) have held a service of tributes to honour late Prophet TB Joshua

Evelyn, the wife of the deceased, said her husband taught her how to surmount trials being faced in life

According to her, TB Joshua grew the church from an eight-member assembly sitting on a mat to the level it is now

Ikotun, Lagos - The Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) on Tuesday, July 6, held a service of tributes in honour of its founder, Prophet TB Joshua, who died on June 5.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the service, which was one of Joshua’s burial activities, was held at SCOAN premises, Ikotun area of Lagos state.

TB Joshua’s wife Evelyn revealed what her late husband taught her in 31-year-old marriage. Credit: SCOAN

TB Joshua grew me to be the woman I am today

Legit.ng gathered that Joshua’s widow, Evelyn, said in her tribute that her 31 years of marriage to the prophet was not without trials.

She said her husband taught her to understand that trials strengthened children of God, adding that her late husband was dedicated to his ministry.

The Guardian also reports that Evelyn noted that Joshua grew the church from an eight-member assembly sitting on a mat to the level it is today.

My husband spent his life serving God

In her words, her husband spent his life on things that would outlive him, adding that though his death was peaceful, she regretted that he would no longer be seen on earth.

Fire breaks out at SCOAN as TB Joshua’s funeral service continues

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that a fire incident occurred at the headquarters of the SCOAN in Lagos on Monday night, July 5, during the candlelight procession in honour of TB Joshua.

It was reported that a storehouse in the church’s premises at Ikotun, Lagos was gutted by fire around 11 pm.

The worshippers prevented the fire from spreading by using containers to scoop water from near the church and dashing to douse the flames.

