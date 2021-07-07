A 26-year-old mother of two, Alexandria Taylor, was taken aback when she got an anonymous letter from a neighbour

The letter asked her to always shut her window as it is inappropriate for her kids to keep seeing her nakedness

Alex was angered as she said she was not without cloth a night before the warning came in as claimed

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together

A neighbour called out a woman, Alexandria Taylor, over what was tagged her indecent way of conducting herself in her own house.

On Monday, July 5, the woman received an angry note demanding that she should ensure her window blinds are shut down always, Daily Mail reports.

Alex said that nobody can control her in her home. Photo source: Daily Mail

Source: UGC

A night before she got the said note, the mother of two only wore a shirt over a pair of knickers before switching the room's light off.

After getting the note, the woman who felt slighted got emboldened and has resolved to keep going around her room in only lingerie, The Mirror reports.

A part of the note read:

"It would be much appreciated if you could unleast shut your blinds when walking naked! Around your house… my kids do not and would not want to see your a** out on the show."

I cannot get it out of my head

While talking with the media, Alex said that she cannot get the letter off her head after she received it. She said, contrary to what the letter claimed, she was never walking naked.

The mother of two added:

"The fact they had to leave a note on my car rather than confront me face to face shows they weren't very confident in their argument.

"Maybe they're just not confrontational, but for me if I've got a problem I'll quite happily say it to someone's face."

Alex went ahead to say that it is her home and nobody can make rules on how she should conduct herself.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

Man gets letter from a neighbour

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young man with the handle @AjShehata stirred massive reactions on social media around race as he shared a photo.

According to @AjShehata, a neighbour took a photo of his house, circled the Black Lives Matter (BLM) sign, printed it and wrote him an 'appealing letter'.

In the anonymous letter, the person said that having such a sign in front of his house is not proper behaviour, asking him to imagine if they all had signs to show their causes in the neighbourhood.

Source: Legit.ng