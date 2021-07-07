Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has denied claims that he is seriously thinking of defecting to the ruling APC

The former Kano governor also dismissed unconfirmed reports that he wants to float a new political party ahead of the 2023 elections

If at all the rumours are true, a chieftain of the APC in the state has said that Kwankwaso must submit himself to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje

There are viral claims that a former governor of Kano, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, is considering a return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

However, Kwankwwaso's media aide, Saifullahi Hassan, who spoke with Daily Trust on the reports stated that his principal is not nursing plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party to the APC.

The former governor has debunked claims that he is planning to form a new party platform soon (Photo: Dr. Rabi'u Musa kwankwaso)

Moreover, Hassan debunked claims that the former governor is plotting to create a new political party that will challenge the PDP and the APC.

Reacting to the claim, Musa Iliyasu Kwankwaso, an APC chieftain who doubles as the commissioner for rural development in the state said the ruling party has nothing against anyone who wishes to join its fold.

Kwankwaso, however, stated that as declared by the APC national leadership, a governor on the platform of the party is automatically the leader in the state.

He explained that this invariably means Kwankwaso must submit himself to Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje if he wants to join the APC.

His words:

“If he wants to come to APC, let him withdraw his red cap to come under Ganduje."

Governor Ganduje explains why he stepped on Kwankwaso's poster

Meanwhile, Ganduje had cleared the air after a photo of him stepping on the poster of Kwankwaso during a political rally in Kano state on Saturday, June 12, surfaced online.

Speaking through the state's commissioner for information, Muhammad Garba, the governor said he did not intentionally step on the poster.

In a statement issued by Garba, he said his boss would never engage in such an act of belittling any political leader, irrespective of whatever political issues he has with someone.

