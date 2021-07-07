Actress Mercy Johnson's first daughter Purity has got Nigerians talking on social media after her dad made a post

Mercy's husband Prince Okojie shared a video on Instagram showing the moment he wanted to step out with the actress

Followers of the actress' husband laughed as some told Purity to allow her parents to show love to each other without interference

The father and daughter relationship between actress Mercy Johnson's first daughter Purity and her husband Prince Okojie always gets people gushing.

Even the actress comments on how her daughter is always over her husband who also encourages her.

Mercy Johnson's daughter hugs the couple. Photos: @princeodiokojie

Purity and Prince Okojie

Mercy's husband recently shared a video showing the moment he was dressed up and ready to step out with the actress.

As the couple posed for a photo, Mercy hugged her husband and laid her head on his chest. As soon as she did that, Purity who was in her pyjamas walked up to her parents and embraced the both of them.

The actress and her husband responded to their daughter with smiles on their faces.

Watch the video below:

Hilarious responses

Followers of Mercy's husband took to his comment section to react to Purity's appearance.

juliettemaliette:

"One can't enjoy her husband in peace."

myblackspot:

"Nawao this children, allow this people na."

thick_ewe_girl:

"Connections don spoil."

kwin_missy:

"Purity rest joo... she must appear in all the videos.. couples that look alike."

mhlangaharrington:

"Purity just want some love."

dicoaibans:

"Somebody can not hug in peace."

iamtbreezee:

"Purity na wahala ohh."

Mercy Johnson, her kids, and her nieces

Legit.ng earlier reported that Mercy and her clan were seen marching in the rain, dancing around and one of them even pushed the actress inside their massive swimming pool.

The short clip was filled with fun, laughter, happiness, memories, and fans could not help but gush over them.

In the caption of the post, Mercy said that she was that aunty who broke the rules but cousins and nieces love to spend holidays at her house. According to her, despite being strict, she is still their best friend.

Source: Legit