Colombia have crashed out in the 2021 Copa America following their defeat against Argentina in the semifinal

The full-time scoreline ended 1-1 between the two nations before Everton star Yerry Mina lost the decisive penalty

Argentina captain Lionel Messi was happy and mocked his former teammate at Barcelona for missing the penalty

Former Barcelona defender, Yerry Mina, has been mocked by his ex-captain at Nou Camp Lionel Messi following his penalty miss while representing his country Colombia against Argentina.

Yerry Mina's dream of winning the Copa America title came to an end on Wednesday morning, July 7, as Argentina defeated him and his teammates on penalties to advance to the final.

Argentina started the match impressively with captain Lionel Messi firing in all cylinders to help his country having lost two Copa America finals before in his career.

The Barcelona captain provided a superb assist in the 7th minute for Lautaro Martinez to score the first goal for Argentina in the 7th minute of the encounter.

Lionel Messi and his teammates tried all they could to score another goal in the first half, but Colombian defenders were brilliant in their department as it ended 1-0 after 45 minutes.

Colombian players changed their styles of play in the second half and they had to wait until the 61st minute before scoring their goal through Luis Diaz.

The regulation time ended 1-1 between Argentina and Colombia before they proceeded into penalties.

What Lionel Messi said to Yerry Mina

According to the report on Metro and GMS, Lionel Messi asked Yerry Mina why he did not dance after missing the last penalty that sent Colombia out of the 2021 Copa America.

Argentina will take on Brazil on Saturday and the 34-year-old Messi will be hoping he can finally inspire his country to success, having also lost the 2014 World Cup final.

