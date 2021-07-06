Barcelona have not been able to register the likes of Sergio Aguero, Depay and Garcia this summer due to financial situation

Captain Lionel Messi has also not signed a new deal with the Catalans following the expiration of his contract this month

The Nou Camp landlords will have to sell some players with Coutinho inclusive for them to be able to register new legs

Barcelona chiefs are currently facing difficult moments in which they will have to reduce their wage bill by selling some players before they can be able to register Depay, Sergio Aguero, Garcia, Emerson and even Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi's contract recently expired and the Argentine is currently with the national team playing in the Copa America even though Barcelona chiefs are at the top of the situation.

After helping Manchester City to win the 2020/21 Premier League title, Sergio Aguero left the Etihad landlords for a move to Barcelona, but he has not been officially registered.

According to the report on GMS and GOAL, Barcelona are currently having huge debt on ground which will make it difficult for them to register new players.

Barcelona to sell some players this summer

As things stands now Barcelona need to reduce their wage bill by €200,000, despite having already sold Konrad de la Fuente, Jean-Clair Todibo, and Junior Firpo.

The Nou Camp eggheads are looking to sell three more big names to reduce their monthly output and they are Samuel Umtiti, Philippe Coutinho and Miralem Pjanić.

But sadly for the club, no side for now is interested in the signing of Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti and these two players are also not ready to leave.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona are ready to offer Philippe Coutinho on a loan to Serie A giants to AC Milan as the Rossoneri are looking for Hakan Calhanoglu's replacement.

The Brazilian midfielder could only manage to play 14 times for the Camp Nou outfit before suffering a serious injury in December that kept him out for the rest of the season.

On the other hand, La Blaugrana are also looking to cut down on their wage bill to potentially help fund Lionel Messi's new lucrative contract.

The 29-year-old is currently under going recovery in his native home in Brazil hoping to get into full fitness ahead of the new season.

