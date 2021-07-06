The Oluwo of Iwo is arguably one of the most fashionable kings in Yorubaland. The paramount ruler of Iwo kingdom in Osun state has been able to show his great sense of style amid running traditional affairs of his town.

Oba Abdulrasheed Akanbi's casual style is Legit.ng focus in this article. Legit.ng gives you 4 times the Iwo king 'killed it' in casual polo and joggers.

Oluwo of Iwo looking dapper in casual outfits Photo Credit: @emperortelu1

Source: Instagram

1. Looking dapper in tracksuit

The social media savvy ruler took to his Instagram page earlier today to share photos as he rocked a black tracksuit and Gucci face cap.

One can mistaken him in this casual outfit for a young man who was having some time out.

2. Oluwo in red

In another Instagram post, the Oluwo served it simple but this time, he wore a white polo on dark joggers.

He matched it with a red cap, track suit top and a black sneakers with red stripes.

3. Oluwo in tucked-in casual wear

The Oluwo again stepped out in another casual wear. This time, he had his polo tucked in.

In an Instagram post, he repeated the red cap and perhaps, the Oba is a lover of red caps.

The stylish king smiled for the camera as he rocked a tucked-in long sleeved shirt on black pants.

4. The perfect gentleman

The Yoruba king was seen in blue suits with a face cap at a colourful occasion. His pose and smile bodes of a perfect gentleman that got everything under control.

He shared the beautiful photo on his Instagram page with the caption:

"For your weekend eyes only."

Oluwo of Iwo giving royal goals with beautiful crowns

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported the 5 times Oluwo of Iwo gave royal goals with colorful eye-catching crowns.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, June 15, Oba Abdul-Rasheed posted a very beautiful photo where he was apparelled in blue majestic agbada.

To complement the outfit, the monarch wore a crown with an elaborate top. The pattern on the crown looks like the overground of a castle.

Another is the golden beaded crown. The golden beaded crown bears a semblance to the UK royal imperial crown. Unlike others from the king's collection with small stones, the beads on this one are bigger.

Source: Legit