Popular Nigerian media personality, Tolu ‘Toolz’ Demuren, clocked 39 on July 6, 2021, to the joy of fans

Her husband, Tunde Demuren, took to social media to pen down touching words in celebration of his wife’s big day

Numerous fans also joined in on the celebration and a hailed Toolz with sweet and kind words on the special occasion

Top Nigerian media personality, Toolz, turned a new age on July 6, 2021, and her husband, Tunde Demuren, made sure the day did not pass by unnoticed.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the proud hubby shared a lovely photo of his wife rocking Benin-themed attire, complete with coral beads and crown.

Tunde accompanied the photo with a caption where he praised the mother of his two sons.

Media personality Toolz’s husband celebrates her on 39th birthday. Photos: @captdemuren

According to him, July 6 is World Toolz Day. He then called on his fans to dedicate some of their time to celebrate his wife.

Tunde referred to Toolz as his partner in everything and said that he loves her forever.

In his words:

“Attention Attention Ladies & Gentlemen it is World Toolz day..

"Please take a minute to wish my wonderful Wifey and Partner-in- Everything a lovely, stress-free Happy Birthday.

"A Beautiful flower for a beautiful Flower! LOVE YOU FOREVER!”

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Toolz on her birthday

Fans also took to the comment section to celebrate the birthday girl. Read what some of them had to say below:

Exquisitemagazinenig:

"Happy birthday Ma ❤️."

Tundejohnson_:

"First to comment . Happy Birthday Toolz and I love your show with Gbemi."

Sede_jnr:

"Happy Birthday Toolz. Age Gracefully.. I am a big lover of your show ( Off Air with Gbemi and Toolz)."

Laoyin_ok:

"Happy birthday Toolz!! God bless you!"

Gracias_temi:

"Happy birthday queen T."

Source: Legit