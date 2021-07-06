Kylian Mbappe has been tipped by football pundits to become the heir to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo’s successes

Just at age 22, the Frenchman has already won nine major titles at club level with Paris Saint-Germain

Fellow countryman Nicholas Anelka has however advised that Mbappe must leave PSG to compete with the best in order to satisfy such aims

France international Kylian Mbappe has been told to possibly leave French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain in order to satisfy Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo aims, Mirror reports.

Many have tipped Mbappe to become the successor to the Ballon d’Or legends, but his fellow Frenchman has stated that he must complete with top players to achieve that purpose.

He must leave the French capital if he wants to become a great player according to Anelka who added that the 22-year-old can only become "one of the best" if he leaves Le Parc des Princes.

Mbappe has already won nine major titles at club level, but the former Arsenal forward Anelka believes he has to play abroad to become a great.

Anelka said via The Athletic:

"If you want the biggest accolades, you will have to move from PSG at some point.

"Whatever you will do in Paris will be good but somebody will always say, ‘Well, you did great for PSG but it was only in France.

"You will have to decide. If you want to win the Ballon d’Or, which is what you should be looking at to echo Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, you will have to compete with the best.

"You can’t say you compete with the best all the time when you are at PSG.”

Mbappe fails to inspire France at Euro 2020

Meanwhile, quite a number of persons have signed a petition wanting UEFA to call for a replay of the Euro 2020 Round of 16 tie between France and Switzerland, Marca reports.

Switzerland stunned the world coming back from 3-1 in the closing minutes to end the tie 3-3 and then force the encounter into extra-time.

With no goals after another 30 minutes of play, the match was decided via penalty shootout and after the Swiss team had scored all their first five spot kicks, Kylian Mbappe missed France’ last and decisive kick as Les Blues crashed out of the tournament.

Pogba blamed for France Euro 2020 exit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Pogba has been at the center of criticisms after France crashed out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 following their loss to Switzerland, Sport Bible.

The French side had a bad game until Hugo Lloris saved a penalty and they got into gear to score two goals in four minutes.

Pogba then scored the goal of the match as Les Bleus were up by 3-1 but looked ordinary in the last 15 minutes of the games as the Swiss side came back.

