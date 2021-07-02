France vs Switzerland ended in a dramatic fashion after the Swiss team knocked one of the favourites out of the tournament

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved Kylian Mbappe’s spot kick to send Switzerland into the quarterfinal of the Euro 2020

More than 240,000 fans have reportedly signed a petition wanting a replay of the game as they claim the goalkeeper was out of his line to deny Mbappe

Quite a number of persons have signed a petition wanting UEFA to call for a replay of the Euro 2020 Round of 16 tie between France and Switzerland, Marca reports.

Switzerland stunned the world coming back from 3-1 in the closing minutes to end the tie 3-3 and then force the encounter into extra-time.

With no goals after another 30 minutes of play, the match was decided via penalty shootout and after the Swiss team had scored all their first five spot kicks, Kylian Mbappe missed France’ last and decisive kick as Les Blues crashed out of the tournament.

And a petition claiming goalkeeper Yann Sommer had stepped off his line before Mbappe kicked the ball is currently gaining attention.

More than 240,000 fans have signed the proposal calling on UEFA to restage the match as they emphasized that there was a violation by the goalie.

Was Sommer's penalty save vs Mbappe legal?

GiveMeSport claims that Sommer certainly took a big leap forward with his right foot as Mbappe went to strike the ball.

The 32-year-old even had both feet off his line as he set himself. But at the exact moment that Mbappe struck the ball, Sommer’s left foot appears to be touching the line.

Meanwhile, Mbappe said France was "incredibly sad" after exiting the tournament and that his miss would keep him awake at night. Mbappe wrote via Instagram:

“I'm sorry about this penalty. I wanted to help the team but I failed. It's going to be hard to sleep after this, but unfortunately these are the ups and downs of this sport that I love so much.

“The most important (thing) will be to get back up again even stronger for future commitments. Congratulations and good luck to the Swiss team."

However, Legit.ng earlier reported that following their Round of 16 exit at the ongoing Euro 2020 championship, fresh scandal has rocked France national football team with reports claiming Kylian Mbappe is 'jealous' of Antonie Griezmann according to Daily Star.

And now details have emerged that after the game, there were bust-ups between players' families.

But recently, the quarrels have hit new heights with 22-year-old Mbappe 'jealous' of teammate Griezmann.

