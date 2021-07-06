Paul Pogba’s future at Manchester United remains in doubt as Paris Saint-Germain are confident of signing him this summer

The Frenchman has 12 months left on his contract with the Premier League club, but he is reportedly open to a move

With reports from the player’s camp saying he wants to leave the Red Devils, Mauricio Pochettino’s side are optimistic of snapping him up

French Ligue 1 side PSG will definitely get busy in the summer transfer window, with reports claiming the club’s agents are already in transfer discussions with Paul Pogba.

SunSport are reporting that the midfielder is open to Manchester United exit and a potential blockbuster move is on the cards.

The Ligue 1 outfit are getting positive signals as officials in the camp of the superstar have hinted that he is willing to make a move.

With just a year left on his contract at the Old Trafford, Pogba’s future has come under scrutiny again as there are no signs he is set to extend the deal.

And now PSG are increasingly confident they can seal a move for the player during the current summer transfer window according to GiveMeSport.

French outlet RMS are reporting that the 28-year-old is 'more than open' to the idea of leaving United for the French capital.

That would be a last resort for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side who forked out £89million to bring him back to Old Trafford from Juventus in 2016.

Pogba was linked with a move away from United last summer but a £150million price-tag put off potential suitors.

The French World Cup winner has just 12 months left on his current deal with the Red Devils and by January 2022, he would be able to speak freely with other clubs.

He has already confirmed he wanted out of the Premier League club after declaring himself ready to play for Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid some months back.

Juventus on the cards for Pogba?

The 28-year-old who recently crashed out of the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship was however spotted with Paulo Dybala while holidaying in Miami, USA to fuel a possible move to Juventus.

Now that Massimiliano Allegri is back in charge of the Old Lady, the Turin-based club might also re-ignite their interest in the Frenchman while they hope to sign him for free next summer.

Pogba blamed for France’ Euro 2020 exit

Legit.ng earlier reported that Paul Pogba has been at the center of criticisms after France crashed out of Euro 2020 in the round of 16 following their loss to Switzerland, Sport Bible.

The French side had a bad game until Hugo Lloris saved a penalty and they got into gear to score two goals in four minutes.

Pogba then scored the goal of the match as Les Bleus were up by 3-1 but looked ordinary in the last 15 minutes of the games as the Swiss side came back and eventually won via penalties.

