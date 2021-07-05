Rev. Fr. Obimma Emmanuel, the Catholic priest of Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, in Anambra, has spoken about the forthcoming election in the state

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed November 6, for the conduct of the governorship election

Emmanuel noted that the poll would spring surprise to many in view of the political party and individuals

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Awka, Anambra - Ahead of the governorship poll slated to be held in Anambra state on November 6, a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Obimma Emmanuel, aka Ebube Muonso, has revealed how the election would be won and lost.

The Nation reports that said the final outcome of the November 6, governorship election would experience sharp deviation from the expected outcome.

Former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Charles Soludo is the governorship candidate of APGA. Credit: Charles Soludo.

Source: Facebook

Legit.ng gathered that he said the outcome of the poll would spring surprise to many in view of the political party and individual that would emerge.

Muonso, who is the spiritual director of the Holy Ghost Adoration Ministry, Uke, said on Monday, July 5, that he got the revelation from God which he described as undisputable.

Lawyers will make more in Anambra election

The cleric, however, regretted the internal crisis rocking virtually all the major political parties, which, according to him would end up enriching the lawyers and the court.

He said:

“Nobody should dispute what the Holy Spirit is saying; because, as you can see, there are agitations and internal crisis in virtually all the major political parties. Leadership of political parties has succeeded in creating the atmosphere of confusion, which will ultimately enrich the lawyers and the court.”

Muonso described the state as pregnant, adding that the outcome of the poll would be unpredicted as supporters of certain political parties would work against their parties.

He said:

“Anambra state is pregnant. Somebody that will emerge as governor will be a surprise to many. The internal party fracas will definitely affect many parties."

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Former CBN governor Soludo emerges APGA governorship candidate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that Charles Soludo, former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) won the Anambra governorship primary election of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

It was reported that Soludo secured 740 votes to defeat Ezenwankwo Christopher who polled 41 votes, ThankGod Ibe who had 4 votes, and Okolo Chibuzor who got seven votes.

The total number of accredited delegates who participated in the election was 795 while 792 votes were cast.

With his victory at the primary, Soludo would represent APGA in the governorship election scheduled to hold on Saturday, November 6.

Source: Legit