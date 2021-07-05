An award supposedly given by the mass communication department of Ibadan Polytechnic has stirred reactions on Facebook

The award recognised what it called the "wifely support" a lady gave the president of the department during his tenure

Many people found such an award very ridiculous as they wondered why a group of students would celebrate such subservience

Just when you think you have seen it all, something more hilarious happens. A young Nigerian man, Oloye Omo-Iya Kunmi, shared on Facebook a photo of an award that was given to a student.

The supposed award presented to a lady identified as Samiah Temitayo Anike was in recognition of her duty that was tagged “wifely support”.

Many people were amazed by the award. Photo source: Oloye Omo-Iya Kunmi

What's the meaning of the support?

The snapshot shows the award was given by the mass communication department of the Polytechnic of Ibadan.

A part of it reads:

“For her wifely support in the administration of President Haadi Afees Ishola led 2019/2020 regime.”

It should, however, be noted that Legit.ng cannot independently verify the authenticity of the photo at the time of writing this report.

Below are some of the reactions to the post:

Akintunde Yusuf Akinloye said:

"The lady is from Oyo, a reliable source told me that."

Oluwatoyin Adeyemi said:

"Someone should tell me that this is a joke! Some of these schools are Agboole sha."

Olalekan Glory said:

"Are you saying all poly Ibadan students are Ibadan indigene? Don’t let me get at OYO people, my fiancé is from OYO town. I pardon you."

A Nigerian excelled abroad

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, Aisha Janki Akinola, was elected as the vice president welfare of the student association at the University of Edinburgh.

On Monday, May 24, the lady revealed how she will officially start carrying out her duties, adding that the development has left her with great mixed feelings.

Aisha said that though she was chosen, she has the fear that she may not be able to meet people’s expectations.

The young lady went ahead to say:

“I know, many people think I am not good enough even though I am in a space that I deserve to occupy. I think it’s the imposter syndrome kicking in. And I’m sure many of you can relate.”

