The Kano state House of Assembly is currently investigating a complaint against Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado, the chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission

The complaint against the anti-corruption boss was forwarded to the House from the office of the accountant-general

The lawmakers will arrive at the final decision after the conclusion of the investigation on the matter

Muhuyi Magaji Rimin-Gado, the chairman of Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission has been suspended by the state House of Assembly.

According to The Guardian, the House suspended Rimin-Gado on Monday, July 5, for one month for refusing to accept a level four civil servant deployed to the commission as a financial officer by the accountant general of the state.

The suspension, according to the state’s assembly, followed a letter of complaint sent to the house over the matter by the office of the accountant-general of the state.

House justifies the suspension of the chairman

The spokesman for the Assembly, Uba Abdullahi, said the lawmakers took the decision after a series of deliberations on the floor of the House, Daily Nigerian reported.

He said:

The posted Chief Accountant was rejected and was even served with a rejection letter in that respect.

“This necessitated the office of the Accountant General to send a petition to the state House of Assembly for its intervention on the matter.

“After series of deliberations on the floor of the House, the House agreed to suspend the Chairman of the Public Complain and Anti Corruption Commission for a period of one month to give way for the investigation on the subject matter''

Abdullahi sttaed that the lawmakers appointed the House committee chairman on public complain, Umar Musa Gama, to head the committee tasked with investigating the complaint against Rimin-Gado.

The committee is to report back to the House in two weeks.

Difficulty in probing allegations against Governor Ganduje

In another news, the Kano state anti-corruption agency has said is difficult for officials to investigate some videos that depicted Governor Abdullahi Ganduje pocketing US dollars from a contractor.

The videos which emerged in 2018, purported that the Kano state governor received bribes from the contractor.

However, Muhuyi Magaji, the head of the Kano anti-corruption agency explained that no one was willing to come forward and work with investigators for the prosecution of the governor, Premium Times reported.

