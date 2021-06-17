Efforts to investigate the videos that purported to show Governor Abdullahi Ganduje stuffing bales of dollars into his pockets has suffered a setback

The Kano state anti-corruption agency disclosed why it is difficult to investigate and prosecute the governor over the videos

Governor Ganduje has questioned the authenticity of the videos in addition to filing legal action against the publishers of the clips

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The Kano state anti-corruption agency has said is difficult for officials to investigate some videos that depicted Governor Abdullahi Ganduje pocketing US dollars from a contractor.

The videos which emerged in 2018, purported that the Kano state governor received bribes from the contractor.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje said he never collected bribes in dollars. Photo: Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR

Source: Facebook

However, Muhuyi Magaji, the head of the Kano anti-corruption agency explained that no one was willing to come forward and work with investigators for the prosecution of the governor, Premium Times reported.

The agency says complainants refused to aid the investigation

He said that some complainants asked the commission to investigate the video, but that when officials of the commission traced their phone numbers and office addresses, all were found to be fake.

Magaji said:

“Afterwards, we invited some of the names mentioned in the video, but they refused to come forward and they disowned the video. With this, we could not investigate and prosecute the person in the video as requested, certainly, no anti-corruption agency can do that''

Governor Ganduje denies collecting bribe

But Governor Abdullahi Ganduje claimed that the videos showing him stuffing bales of dollars into his pockets were doctored.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

According to The Nation, the governor told the BBC Hausa service that the videos were part of a scheme to stop me from contesting in the Kano governorship election.

EFCC Boss Bawa discloses how minister embezzled N15 billion

Meanwhile, Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has disclosed that the commission investigated a female minister who bought a property worth N15.2 billion ($37m) from a bank.

The EFCC boss made the disclosure Tuesday, June 15, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily show in Abuja, The Punch reported.

Bawa, however, did not disclose the identity of the suspect or whether she is a current or former minister.

Source: Legit.ng News