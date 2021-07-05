A cat has become a social media celebrity over its kind gesture that prevented a catastrophe for a toddler

In a trending video, the pet incredibly prevented a little kid from climbing over the balcony of a building

While many have hailed the brave cat, others thought it was wrong of the owner to have put the pet and kid in harm's way by leaving them unguided

A cat has become a hot topic on social media as it showcased great care for a toddler like it were a kind human.

The cat, in a Facebook clip by Trending World, put up strong resistance against a little kid who attempted scaling the balcony of a building.

The cat knocked the kid's hand each time it came on the railings Photo Credit: Trending world by the epoch times

Source: Facebook

The cat would occasionally knock off the toddler's hand, preventing him from gaining hold of the railings.

The stubborn kid, after several unsuccessful attempts, gave up on the exercise.

It was observed that a figure was seated with legs crossed in the background, it is not clear what the personality was doing while the cat saved the kid.

Many feared for the cat's safety

While commendations poured in for the cat, many others expressed concern that in saving the kid, the cat put itself in harm's way.

They knocked the owner for leaving both the kid and the cat unattended.

Sharon Harrington wrote:

"I do believe the parents were watching the boy, they were just filming it to show how protective the cat is.."

Judith Buhs said:

"That’s great and all, but someone is sitting there videoing this, what if the baby got up quickly and fell with the parent videoing…just saying that could have happened. And the poor cat could have fallen as well. Is a video on the internet worth all that?? Not very smart!"

Doug Morton Sr. commented:

"You see it over & over again in different circumstances with animals and yet there are still some people that insist on calling them dumb animals..

"I really wonder if those people don't have that little saying backwards.."

Zach Cose reacted:

"As a toddler, I was once playing in our backyard; and a neighborhood dog strolled onto the property toward me. Our cat was outside and put the fear of God into that dog in my defense, never to be seen again."

