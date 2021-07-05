A member of the national working committee of the APC, Nelson Alapa in Benue state has declared his intention for 2023

Alapa who was once a minority whip has declared his intention to contest for Benue state south Senate seat

According to him, he is the most qualified person to represent the people of Benue south in the National Assembly

Rt. Hon. Nelson Alapa of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared his intention to fly the party’s senatorial flag in 2023.

Alapa, who was the minority whip of the 6th House of Representatives while representing Otukpo/Ohimini Federal Constituency of Benue state, made his ambition known to stakeholders and party leaders in the state recently, Leadership Newspaper reports.

Honourable Alapa has declared for Benue state south Senate seat in 2023. Photo: Nelson Alapa

Source: Facebook

A member of the National Working Committee of the APC who had served the party in various capacities, Alapa said he is the most qualified person to represent the people of Benue South at the upper legislative chamber, Hon Nelson Alapa Solidarity Movement added.

Going further, he revealed that stepped down from the gubernatorial race to ease the chances of Benue South in producing and projecting a consensus candidate among those aspiring for the office of governor in 2023.

Source: Legit.ng