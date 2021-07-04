The federal government has insisted that Nnamdi Kanu’s rearrest and extradition to Nigeria followed the legal process

Jibrilu Gwandu, a media aide to the attorney general of the federation, added that Kanu has never been denied the right to be represented by a lawyer since his first arrest

AGF Malami had on Tuesday, June 29, announced the federal government's rearrest of Kanu to the surprise of many Nigerians

FCT, Abuja - The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has said the rearrest of the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, was in accordance with the legal process.

According to The Punch, AGF Abubakar Malami's media aide, Jibrilu Gwandu, made this known in a telephone conversation on Friday, June 2.

The Office of the AGF has said the rearrest of the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, was in accordance with the legal process. Photo credit: Abubakar Malami, SAN, Buhari Sallau

Gwandu reportedly said the IPOB leader was represented by a lawyer throughout the judicial process that led to the grant of his earlier bail.

He said:

“Bench warrant was lawfully and judiciously procured through judicial process by a competent court of law, whose bail conditions he breached with impunity.

“He (Nnamdi Kanu) has been represented by a counsel all through the judicial process and was never denied a right of choice of counsel or recourse to one, even when he symbolises a proscribed association (IPOB) in law and, in fact, his association has been legally proscribed.

“So, there was no illegality in the entire process.”

Nnamdi Kanu: IPOB leader's ordeal

Recall that Kanu, who is facing an 11-count charge of treason, treasonable felony, terrorism and illegal possession of firearms, among others, jumped bail in 2017 and left the country, only to re-emerge in Israel and then in the United Kingdom.

On Tuesday, June 29, Malami announced his re-arrest. He was subsequently re-arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja and ordered to be remanded in the custody of the DSS, while the case was adjourned till July 26 and July 27.

Nnamdi Kanu: UK govt keeps mum on fresh passport issued to IPOB leader

Meanwhile, the British government has refused to accept or deny allegations that it assisted Kanu with another passport after he jumped bail and fled Nigeria in 2017.

ThisDay newspaper, in a series of email exchanges with the British High Commission in Abuja, had requested clarifications on how the IPOB leader obtained a fresh British passport.

In reaction, Dean Hurlock of the British High Commission wrote:

“We are seeking clarification about the circumstances of the arrest from the Nigerian government. Our policy on issuing passports to those who are entitled to them is clear and publicly available; we are not going to discuss any individual case.”

