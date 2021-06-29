Although the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu can be termed a big step in the right direction, it does not deal with the root cause of what led to it

Many northern groups that share the same notion on Tuesday, June 29, called on the federal government not to rest on its oars

The groups in a statement appealed to the government to let the full weight of the law take pre-eminence in Kanu's case

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has expressed mixed feelings over the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

First, the northern umbrella body hailed the federal government for getting hold of Kanu, whose influence has brought terror to many Nigerians, including persons from the region.

In a statement by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, the group particularly thanked the United Kingdom (UK) and the International Police for sharing intelligence that led to Kanu's arrest, Punch reports.

However, the northern organisation is open about its feeling of apprehension over the issue as mere arrest will, in its opinion, not deal with the problem at the root, Nigerian Tribune added.

The CNG, therefore, called on the government to allow the law to have its due course on the case and afterwards call for a referendum to address agitations and grievances from some geopolitical zones.

It noted:

“Nobody should make the mistake of assuming that the arrest is anywhere near the end of the Biafran affair.

“We stand our ground that a referendum must be held to determine this and all other agitations for self-determination from any part of the country."

Treat Nnamdi Kanu's Case Carefully - Ohanaeze to FG

Meanwhile, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo had expressed deep joy and relief over the recent arrest of Kanu by the Department of State Service (DSS).

In a statement by its secretary-general, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, the southeast socio-cultural group said the development has averted another civil war in Nigeria generally and returned peace to the region.

Isiguzoro in the statement noted that Kanu's present ordeal was caused by his refusal to heed the advice and warnings from well-meaning Igbo elders.

However, the group called on the federal government to treat Kanu's case with all carefulness in order to prevent possible destabilisation of the country that may result from extra-judicial acts.

