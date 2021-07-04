Those who think Governor Nasir El-Rufai has a presidential ambition may have to perish the idea

El-Rufai considers governing Nigeria as a job that is too much for a 62-year-old man, saying he is tired of the presidential ambition speculation

The Kaduna governor said with the kind of political system Nigeria has, after eight years of President Buhari, the presidency should go to the south

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai of Kaduna state has dismissed speculations that he is nursing a presidential ambition.

Speaking in an interview with BBC News Pigdin, the governor said at 62, he is too old for such a tasking job.

According to him, he has suffered presidential ambition suspicion for 15 years, since 2006, and he is already sick and tired of it.

Governor El-Rufai said governing Kaduna state alone was telling on his age. Photo credit: @nasirelrufai

Source: Facebook

He said there are people out there trying to paint him in a bad light just to kick him out of the presidential race but they do not know that he is not in any race anywhere.

Being the president is tasking

El-Rufai noted that governing Kaduna state alone was not an easy task not to talk of the entire country.

He said:

“Look at me, look at my grey hair. If you see my picture when I was sworn in, my hair was very black, but look at how it has become.

“The Presidency of Nigeria is a very serious job; it is too much for a 62-year-old.”

Asked if he is interested in the office of the vice president, the Kaduna governor said he has not given it any thought. He is of the opinion that the presidency should go to the south after eight years of President Buhari's tenure.

They have called me all sorts of names

On accusations that he is proud and arrogant, he said they were from people who have never worked with him. According to him, people that know him are aware that is not who he is, The Nation reports.

El-Rufai said he has been called all sorts of names including Jihadist. He added that though he is a devout Muslim, he not an active member of any Islamic organisation.

The Kaduna governor stated:

“One of the most influential persons in my life, one of my closest political associates is Pastor Tunde Bakare. So, if I am an Islamic Jihadist, why will Pastor Tunde Bakare be speaking to me?”

El-Rufai distances himself from campaign posters

The 2023 campaign posters of Governor El-Rufai and minister of transport Rotimi Amaechi had flooded the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

The posters, which did not have the logo of any Nigerian political party, had the face of Amaechi as president and El-Rufai as the vice president.

In reaction, the Kaduna governor denied links with the posters, describing it as a waste of time and money.

He disclosed that he had contacted the transport minister about the development which he also denied.

Source: Legit.ng