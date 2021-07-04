YBNL boss Olamide and singer Fireboy DML caused a stir at a night club which is reportedly in Miami, US

The Nigerian music stars made in rain cash as they had fun at the club amid stirs from White people who also were at a section in the place at that time

Nigerians have reacted to the trending video as many thought it was unlike the Rock crooner to be captured doing such

YBNL boss Olamide Adedeji popularly known as Olamide and his signee Fireboy DML whose real name is Adedamola Adefolahan were recently seen at a night club in Miami, US.

The duo turned heads and were the center of attention as they stole the show.

Both singers made it rain cash to the delight of clubbers Photo Credit: mp3bullet.ng, Instagram/@goldmynetv

Source: UGC

In an Instagram video shared by @goldmynetv, the singers sprayed cash on clubbers who were mostly foreigners as they had a nice time.

They didn't seem to care about the white folks in a corner of the club who appeared to stare in astonishment.

Nigerians hail the 'father and son'

Describing both as father and son, Nigerians showered encomiums on Olamide and Fireboy and praised their club outing.

@duchessng wrote:

"Please which people used to pick all the money they spray in clubs abeg? All those waiters go dey enjoy ooo."

@leksidesneh_ybnl said:

"Levels na Maimi be this bad belle people u sha go hate sha. na $$$ Baba they spend ooo levels they yo this thing."

@jennifer.3416 commented:

"Chai I for go catch money."

