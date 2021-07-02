APC national leader, Bola Tinubu, has opened up on the recent wave of defection from opposition party governors

According to Tinubu, APC was founded on democratic ideals, saying this was the basis for those taking the step to defect

The prominent APC chieftain also commended governors Matawalle, David Umahi, and Ben Ayade for joining the ruling party

Lagos state - Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has attributed the recent wave of defection from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors to democratic ideals, Premium Times reports

The former governor of Lagos state in a statement his media aide, Tunde Rahman described the ruling party as one founded on such, The Guardian added.

Tinubu's statement is coming amid the recent defection of Zamfara state governor, Bello Matawalle, to the ruling party.

Bola Tinubu has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as one founded on democratic ideals. Photo credit: PIUS UTOMI EKPEI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

According to the prominent chieftain, Matawalle showed that he was dedicated to bringing good governance to his state by being a member of the party that was founded on democratic ideals.

He explained that the governor's decision is the best way to ensure Zamfara state gets good governance.

PDP governors fume over Matawalle, Ayade’s defections

Earlier, PDP Governors’ Forum declared that it is unshaken following the defection of Governor Ayade of Cross River state and his counterpart from Zamfara.

The governors vowed on Thursday, July 1, that they would resist an alleged attempt by the APC to foist a one-party state on Nigerians.

The forum, in a statement by its director-general, CID Maduabum, claimed the APC presently constituted a threat to the country’s democracy.

Governor Wike rules out defection to APC

In a related development, there were speculations that the APC opened talks with some governors elected under the PDP.

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has, however, ruled out possible defection to the ruling party.

Governor Wike also scolded governors and other members of the PDP who have joined the country’s leading party for being fearful and intimidated by the APC.

