A Nigerian boy, Femi, who became a meme after he made a funny video flaunting Nigerian currencies is in the news again

In an Instagram post, the meme celebrity said that he is marking his matriculation into a higher institution

Many people rejoiced with the celebrity as some social media users wondered why his gown looked so rough

Popular Nigerian meme boy whose photo has become viral is now a student of a tertiary institution.

Months ago, he made a video where he showed off a handful of N1000 notes, jokingly boasting that he is now rich, asking who will be visiting him.

He became so popular

His funny facial expression that has his cheeks sucked in quickly became an instant meme on social media. It is arguably the most used WhatsApp sticker among Nigerians.

In a post on Thursday, July 1, the young man posed in a matriculation gown as he announced that he is now a student. He praised God for the feat.

See his post below:

Why is your gown rough?

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to his post below:

viivii_gold said:

"This boy na natural meme."

237_town_cryer said"

"Congratulations latest celebrity, your big fan from Cameroon."

abdulmateenabdulboss said:

"Alaye no iron him gown, this guy na clown."

official_nsbloga_____ said:

"Lol, you no see light iron your matriculation gown abi? Congrats."

jerrbernard said:

"With this neck, this guy can never fail exams."

preciousx_87 said:

"Happy Matriculation."

