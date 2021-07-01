Lockdown star Tolani Baj recently revealed how she felt about her fellow ex-housemate Ka3na to Ebuka

The host Ebuka had asked the reality stars who they felt was the most triggered while they were in the house

Speaking on why they didn't get along, Tolani Baj said Ka3na was bossy to her in particular because she wasn't vocal enough

On the latest episode of the reunion, Ebuka got g when he asked Prince who he felt was the most triggered.

Prince stated that Tolani Baj was the most triggered while Tolani said it was Ka3na.

Tolani shares how she felt about Ka3na while she was in the house. Photos: @official_ka3na, @tolanibaj

Ka3na Vs Tolani

According to Tolani, Ka3na had a boss lady attitude and she felt she could have portrayed it in a different way.

"I felt like if she was in the house longer, we would have fought every day back to back. So, when she was evicted, it made me step back a little bit because I felt every other person in the house was calm. Nobody is looking for my trouble because if you don't look for my trouble, I won't look for your trouble."

Speaking on why she didn't get along with her, Tolani said Ka3na came off as bossy to everyone but was particularly bossy to her. According to Tolani, that was because she wasn't vocal enough which was because she was in her shell.

Watch the video:

Reactions

It didn't look like people were concerned about what she said. Nigerians complimented her beauty instead.

topado_beauty_ng:

"Who Tolani no dey fight does not exist. Ahn ahn."

midesmart:

"Let’s forget tolanibaj naughtiness. she’s very beautiful."

switope:

"Tbaj looks good."

nadinenura:

"Tolani is so cute."

Tochi slams Ka3na

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ka3na had claimed that she and her co-star never had issues about food during their stay in the house.

Tochi disagreed as he revealed that they never gave him food but kept extra portions for those who had already eaten because they were their friends.

He said Ka3na made him feel like he was coming from a place where he didn’t have food to eat and it was the inception of his dislike for her.

Ka3na eventually had to remind Tochi that she was the boss lady and the young man told her to take her ‘bus’ to Ikorodu because she could not boss him around.

Source: Legit.ng