Nightlife entrepreneur and close friend to the 30BG crew Cubana Chiefpriest has reacted to the death of Obama

The celebrity barman recently took to his social media page to advise singer Davido not to lose his strength and vibe

Cubana Chiefpriest stated that Obama protected the gang when he was alive and would continue to look after them in death

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nightlife entrepreneur Cubana Chiefpriest has shared photos showing the times he spent with Davido's 30BG crew.

In the photos, late Obama was spotted laughing, hugging, and joking around with the celebrity barman.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important

Cubana Chiefpriest advises Davido over late Obama's issue. Photos: @cubana_chiefpriest

Source: Instagram

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Cubana Chiefpriest writes an emotional letter to Davido

The celebrity barman also shared a photo of Davido looking sober. In the caption that accompanied the photo, Chiefpriest noted how Davido doesn't deserve the pain that comes from losing loved ones to death.

The nightlife businessman, however, encouraged Davido to be strong as he noted that the rest of the crew members look up to his great energy to continue.

Chiefpriest also stated that the crew members are fearless because they are sure that the late Obama will continue to protect them just like he did while he was alive.

Read his full note below:

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Nigerians urge Davido to be strong

blackiebigdreamz22:

"Stay strong OBO."

offical_preshlee:

"Stay strong David."

chris_chibuzo1:

"Stay strong boss."

official_hurrielifeanyi:

"Hmmmm @davido stay strong."

oneworkinghour:

"Rest in paradise strong man."

hardeymmy__gold:

"Stay strong OBO."

Tiwa Savage pays tribute to late Obama

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Koroba crooner revealed the beautiful things she did together with the late Obama.

Tiwa recounted how they got through the lockdown in the country last year because of COVID-19.

Tiwa revealed that they spent time with their community of genuine friends hanging out, vibing, and listening to music. She noted that they were in their own little world and did not bother anybody.

Source: Legit.ng News