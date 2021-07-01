Sergio Ramos has finally seen off his contract with Real Madrid after 16 year - as the defender is now a free agent

ESPN are reporting that French Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain are closing in on signing the well-experienced star

Manchester City and Bayern Munich are also monitoring his situation and Samuel Eto’o has told Barcelona to make the move

Following the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid on June 30, defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly in advanced talks with French side Paris Saint-Germain according to ESPN.

Ramos earlier hinted that it was time to say goodbye to Madrid where he spent 16 years winning several titles.

Marca are also reporting that PSG are working in earnest to completing the signing of the 35-year-old and a final decision is expected in the coming days.

The Spaniard asked for a two-year-contract from the Ligue 1 outfit, but they are only offering one with a second year as an option; to be triggered by mutual content.

It is expected that Ramos’ wages will be reduced from what he earned at Real Madrid after he failed to agree on terms with the La Liga outfit due to discrepancies over the length of the deal.

Real Madrid were only willing to offer him a year contract and after taking sometime pondering on the deal, Ramos then agreed but he was told the deadline had expired..

Premier League club Manchester City as well as German Bundesliga side Bayern Munich are also on the trail of the player

Sporting director Leonardo presented a project that four-time Champions League winner Ramos considered "ambitious," according to ESPN sources.

Ramos views Paris as a more attractive destination for his family and believes the adaption process would be much quicker in France, where he would link up with former teammates Angel Di Maria and Keylor Navas, as well as close friend Neymar who has been on the phone to convince him to accept PSG's offer.

Eto’o tells Barcelona to sign Ramos

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o has urged the Catalans to sign Spanish defender Sergio Ramos this summer.

Although Eto'o, 40, is pleased with PSG winning the race to sign the no-nonsense defender as a fan of the French club, he just wants Barca to try their luck as his inclusion in the squad will help their title contention.

