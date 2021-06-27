Samuel Eto'o will ba happy if PSG secure Sergio Ramos' signature for free this summer after leaving Real Madrid

The 40-year-old three-time Champions League winner will also not mind Barcelona bringing the veteran to Camp Nou

Ramos ended his 16 year reign with the Santiago Bernabeu outfit after his contract expired at the end of last season

Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o has urged the Catalans to sign Spanish defender Sergio Ramos this summer.

The 35-year-old centre-back ended his 16-year relationship with Real Madrid this month after refusing to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Since then, Ramos has been linked with two major clubs - Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United but the Cameroonian wants his former club to make an attempt to lure him to Camp Nou.

Sergio Ramos tackling Samuel Eto'o during the Spanish League clash between Real Madrid and Barcelona at Camp Nou on 10 March 2007. Photo credit - JOSE JORDAN/AFP

Although Eto'o, 40, is pleased with PSG winning the race to sign the no-nonsense defender as a fan of the French club, he just wants Barca to try their luck as his inclusion in the squad will help their title contention.

The former Chelsea and Everton striker is confident Ramos joining the Parc Des Princes outfit could help them clinch the Champions League title which has eluded them for so long despite reaching the final of the competition in 2019-20 season but lost to Bayern Munich by a lone goal.

Samuel Eto'o urging Barcelona to go for Sergio Ramos

Meanwhile, SunSport quoting Spanish news outlet AS reports:

"Hopefully Sergio goes to PSG. If I could sign him for Barca, I would. If he goes to PSG, I will be happy and I know that he will help us win the Champions League, which is proving very difficult for us."

Eto'o's wish may be impossible to achieve as Ramos has already ruled out a move to the Nou Camp or to his former club Sevilla after confirming his departure from the Bernabeu side.

The Spanish defender made just 15 league appearances for Los Blancos last season owing to a series of nagging injuries which also made him miss the ongoing Euro 2020 championship.

Chelsea and AS Roma are the latest clubs showing interest in the veteran but both clubs could be left disappointed as Ramos has reportedly told his Madrid pals that he is destined for PSG.

