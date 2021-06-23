Sergio Ramos has confirmed he will be leaving Spanish club Real Madrid after 16 trophy-laden years at the Bernabeu

He will be free to join any club from July 1 on free transfer and his former boss Jose Mourinho is looking to luring him to Roma

Mourinho and Ramos worked together at Real Madrid during the spell of the manager who later had a fallout with the squad

With Sergio Ramos already on his way out of Spanish club Real Madrid, latest reports have it that AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho is looking to reuniting with the defender.

The pair had worked together at the Spanish capital during the manager’s time with Los Blancos, although the tactician left the club after a fallout with the squad.

Spanish outlet Marca are reporting that Mourinho still maintains good relationship with the well-experienced defender and knows he would be vital for his side next season.

And now that Ramos has confirmed his exit at Real Madrid, he will be available to join any club on free transfer as from July 1.

La Gazzetta dello Sport are claiming that the former Chelsea manager has personally reached out to the player trying to convince him about a move to Roma.

Any pursuit of Ramos will come with complications for the Giallorossi, though. Their absence from the Champions League might be something that leads Ramos to look elsewhere for his next club.

They're also unlikely to be in a position to compete with the salaries that other clubs can offer the four-time Champions League winner.

Sevilla shows interest in Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos could be staging a return to his former club after Sevilla reportedly offered him a five-year deal to rejoin them this summer.

Sources in Spain via El Primero Palo claim the 35-year-old is considering a strong interest from his previous employers when he leaves Real this month.

The publication added that Sevilla are proposing that Ramos remain at the club in other official capacities after his five-year deal with them expires.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo is ahead of legendary Zinedine Zidane in the 50 greatest Real Madrid players of all time as cited in SPORTbible.

Alfredo Di Stefano who played at the club between 1982 and 1984 remains the greatest player to ever feature for Los Blancos, while Cristiano Ronaldo is second on the list.

Making up the top-three is Paco Gento who scored 128 La Liga goals in 428 appearances in his eighteen-year spell between 1953 and 1971.

Sergio Ramos who racked up 671 appearances winning 22 titles did not even make the top ten as he occupies the 13th position.

