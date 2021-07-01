Raphael Varane could be on his way out of Real Madrid after Sergio Ramos left the club at the end of the season

Manchester United and Paris saint-Germain are mainly the two clubs interested in signing the France international

The 28-year-old won the World Cup in 2018 with France and four Champions Leagues as well as three La Liga titles with Real Madrid

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Raphael Varane has been linked to Manchester United with the Premier League club ready to battle the signature of the French defender with Paris Saint-Germain, Sky Sports.

The 28-year-old has two years left on his contract with Real Madrid and will be allowed to sign a pre-contract with any club of his choice next January.

United are seeking to make more reinforcements this summer to compete for the English title next season after recently getting Jadon Sancho's deal over the line.

Raphael Varane has now become a tussle between Man United and PSG. Photo by Aurelien Meunier and Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

It is understood that the Red Devils have initially held talks with the France international but would have to battle with PSG to stand a chance of winning his heart over to play in England.

Varane defensive pair Sergio Ramos has left Madrid and it is now left for the center-back to decide if he would stay with Real beyond ten years since joining the club from Lens in 2011.

He has won four Champions League titles and there La Liga titles as well as the 2018 World Cup with France.

Varane played all Les Bleus four matches at Euro 2020 before being dumped out by Switzerland on penalties in the round of 16 on penalties after playing a 3-3 draw during regulation time.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o has urged the Catalans to sign Spanish defender Sergio Ramos this summer.

The 35-year-old centre-back ended his 16-year relationship with Real Madrid this month after refusing to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Since then, Ramos has been linked with two major clubs - Paris Saint Germain and Manchester United but the Cameroonian wants his former club to make an attempt to lure him to Camp Nou.

Source: Legit.ng