The race for who will become the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is now on

This is as the ruling party's congresses at ward, local government and national level will be taking place very soon

This, naturally, has set in motion internal campaign and other preparations from component power blocs that make up the APC

The announcement of dates for All Progressives Congress (APC) ward, state, and national congresses has activated a serious struggle for supremacy within the ruling party's ranks.

Power blocs, including that of President Muhammadu Buhari, Congress for Progressive Change, are making moves to ensure their candidates clinch power at the national leve.

Power blocs that came together to form the APC are clamouring for the chairmanship position

Source: Facebook

Other defunct components of the APC engaged in this seeming war include the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) and Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN).

The blocs, best known as legacy parties, which were prominent in the run-up to the 2015 presidential election, are now eyeing the national chairmanship of the APC.

A source who spoke with Punch on this said:

“Like it or not, although our President Muhammadu Buhari will not be on the ballot in 2023, he will most likely be interested in who succeeds him.

“I say most likely because his brand of politics before now is non-interference in party affairs. That has changed.

“The most visible of the power blocs now are those of Mr President and his key loyalists from his days in the CPC. They include former and serving governors, ministers and powerful aides, who pull the strings from behind the scene."

Buhari Names Buni as APC's Messiah

Meanwhile, President Buhari had congratulated the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress led by Governor Mai Mala Buni.

The president who spoke on Friday, June 25, at the State House, said the ruling party, through the laudable leadership of the Yobe governor, had been revived, energized, and repositioned for future victories.

Buhari added that before the committee was inaugurated, the internal crisis and rancour of the party that came in form of litigations and counter-litigations were obvious to many.

