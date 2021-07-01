The first black billionaire in America, Robert L Johnson, has come out and expressed his views on slavery and racism and the impact they still have on black Americans

According to Johnson, black Americans need to be compensated immediately for everything they were put through by the country many decades ago

Johnson has come up with an amount that he figures will help counter the economic imbalance that was brought about by racism and slavery

Robert L Johnson, the first black man in America to become a billionaire and the owner of BET, has shared some controversial views about racism and slavery in the country. According to Johnson, it's about time black people got compensated.

Johnson demands African-Americans receive reparations immediately

Johnson has now said that black Americans need to be given around $14 trillion (N5,754,000,000,000,000) to help balance the economic inequality that came as a result of racism and slavery all those years ago. He also said that this must happen ASAP.

Johnson denounces "new" kinds of reparations

According to Johnson, there are many new kinds of reparations happening in the country which are being carried out in a manner that makes the situation less controversial and not divisive. Johnson said government black housing schemes and business pledges are some of these "new" reparations. And this is something he is not happy about.

According to NBC, Johnson believes all living descendants in the United States of once-enslaved African Americans deserve to be compensated directly and not under the guise of a project that promises to give millions to the black community but only does half of what's promised.

CNBC reported that Johnson wants to go big with his ideas for reparation.

