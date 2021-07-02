In the mangrove forests of Papua in the country of Indonesia, there exists a special forest that is only accessible to women

The forest which has existed for more than 50 years is entered without clothes by ladies irrespective of age and class

A villager in the community where the forest is situated said men who try to peek are taken to the tribal court and sanctioned

For over 50 years, there is a mangrove forest in Papua, Indonesia that is specifically for women.

Inside the forest waters, women from all walks of life share stories and gather clams. These clams are then sold in the market.

Quite sadly, the size of the forest waters seems to be shrinking and is attributed to wastes from city markets that find its way there. It presently has a coastline of over 10,000 km, according to Research Gate.

Adriana Meraudje, a villager in the community where the forest is located, told BBC News in a video documentary that men are not to be found in the forest.

The lady said any man who is found lurking around is taken to the tribal court and sanctioned.

In some cases, they are fined up to $69 (N28,400).

Social media users call for preservation of the forest

@saadimirz wrote:

"How awesome is that! We need more of such natural spaces in the world that are dedicated for women. How lovely for the younger generations of women to spend time with and learn from the wisdom of the older generation in the freedom and peace that only natural surroundings provide."

@sisiqin4 commented:

"It is everyone's responsibility to protect the environment. Helping others is also helping yourself."

@dhiba_nursyifa said:

"We are faced with environmental problems and this problems are real. We must solve it together, as soon as possible."

@incandescentbooker reacted:

"Those eyes filled with tears say how much this forest mean to these women."

