Prince Harry was an honoured guest at this year's WellChild Awards, meant to celebrate vulnerable UK children and their caregivers

After completing a mandatory five-day quarantine, the Duke of Sussex was welcomed to participate in the merriments of the event along with a fellow guest, Ed Sheeran

Speaking to the children, Harry reflected on what his own kids have taught him about his special love for children all around the world

Prince Harry has never been shy about his love for the nation's children so it's no surprise that the Duke of Sussex made sure to attend this year's WellChild Awards held in London. Even though Harry's stay in the UK is expected to be quite brief, the young Prince made sure to participate in all the merriment of the little garden event.

Prince Harry surprised a group of lovely children with a visit during the WellChild Awards. Image: Getty

The 2021 ceremony was quite an intimate affair given social distancing protocol. Having already completed his five-day quarantine in Windsor, Harry was cleared to join other charity patrons—including Ed Sheeran—to spend time chatting with each award recipient and their families during the afternoon tea and celebration.

Usually a grander affair, The Duke of Sussex, who is a long-time patron of the charity for seriously ill children, still managed to join the private garden party to help celebrate remarkable children, youth and carers from across the United Kingdom, Bazaar reports.

Prince Harry reflects on the lessons his own children have taught him

During a speech given at the event, Harry reflected on his 14 years as patron of the national charity, as Sky News reports:

“Since becoming patron of WellChild in 2007, this organisation and the people within it have held an extraordinarily special place in my heart. I wasn’t a father at the time, and yet the stories of these children and parents transcended that. I didn’t need to be a dad to feel the impact of this invaluable work.

"Now as a father of two, I feel all the more connected, inspired and in awe of the resilience of these families, who power through indescribable challenges with the support of WellChild.”

