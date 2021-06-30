The use of mannequins to display clothes by tailors, supermarkets, and boutique owners in Kano state has been banned

Kano state - The Kano State Hisbah Board announced the ban on the use of mannequins used to display clothes by tailors, supermarkets and boutique owners in the state.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the commander of the state Hisba board, Sheikh Aroun ibn Sina made the announcement on Wednesday, June 30.

Sina, who announced the ban revealed that Hisbah prohibits the use of mannequins at shops, commercial and private residences, and other public places, Daily Trust added.

While describing the use of the mannequins for advert purposes as idolatery, Sina added that it contravened the provision of Islamic injunctions.

The agency saddled with the responsibility of Shariah doctrine enforcement warned that it would embark on raiding of those places to remove them,

He said:

“Hisbah prohibits the use of mannequins at shops, commercial and private residences and other public places. This violates Islamic provisions, it is also responsible for immoral thoughts among some members of the public, all these are against Islam.

He also said that the agency would embark on sensitisation how Islam frowns on the use of the mannequins, while the agency will send its officials to apprehend and prosecute offenders.

Hisbah confiscates 8,400 bottles of beer in Kano state

Earlier, more bottles of beer were seized in Kano by the state Hisbah Board. According to Hisbah, the 8,400 bottles of beer were confiscated in Dawakin Kudu and Kura local government areas.

The commander­­-general of the board disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Kano.

According to the statement “the vehicle was coming from Zaria to Kano when Hisbah officials arrested the driver.

Kano Hisbah sacks top commander

Meanwhile, the Kano state Hisbah Board sacked a top official identified as Sani Nasidi Uba Rimo.

Rimo was fired after he was found guilty of adultery allegation by a committee that investigated the report.

Lawal Fagge, the Hisbah public relations officer on Tuesday, May 4, confirmed Rimo's sack by the board.

