Charles Nikson, a suspected kidnapper has been sentenced to death by firing squad in Bayelsa state

The criminal was involved in the failed kidnap of the wife of a popular businessman in the state

According to the presiding judge, the criminal was found guilty of the two charges levelled against him by the police

A Bayelsa state High Court, Ogbia judicial division, sitting in Yenagoa, has sentenced Charles Nikson to death by firing squad.

The 39-year-old man is to die for his involvement in the November 2020 failed kidnapping of Vivian Okoye, wife of a business man and a medical practitioner identified as Alex Ogregade Ileimokumo, Daily Trust reports.

Nikson, who was the driver to the kidnapping gang, was arraigned before the Ogbia High Court on the two-count charge of conspiracy and kidnapping.

He was arraigned at the court with another suspect, David Ekegima. Ekegima was discharged and acquitted.

The presiding judge, Justice Raphael Ajunwa, while delivering the judgement on the matter, found Charles Nikson guilty of the two charges, Tribune Newspaper added.

