Nigerian media personality, Tomike Adeoye is heavily pregnant with her first child and over the past few months, she has maintained a certain glow and classy sense of style that has impressed her fans.

For many women heavy with pregnancy, looking good is often the least of their worries as their journey to motherhood sometimes gets stressful and is filled with emotional ups and downs.

The expecting mum stunned in her pregnancy photoshoot. Photo credit: @tomike_a

Source: Instagram

Well, even if it is the same for Tomike, she sure isn't showing it as she has continued to serve major style goals with her cute baby bump.

Going through her Instagram page, it is clear to see that looking stylish is second nature to the expectant mother.

In this article, Legit.ng has compiled a list of nine photos in which Tomike rocked her baby bump in style:

1. In this striped two-piece

2. Rocking a fitted dress with a pair of sneakers

3. In this gorgeous mixed-print ankara shift dress

4. Tomike kept things casual and stylish in this pastel ensemble

5. This off-shoulder button-down dress looked perfect on her

6. Pink and white never looked so good!

7. Jeans, a white shirt, and a coordinating pair of heeled slippers is always a win!

8. This blush pink with the fedora hat for her maternity shoot was absolutely gorgeous

9. Rocking a two-piece African print outfit with cuffed ankles in style

American rapper and songwriter, Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar who is popularly known as Cardi B is set to become a mum for the second time and fans can't get over the good news.

Hours after surprising the world at the 2021 BET Awards by announcing her pregnancy during a performance alongside Migos, the WAP rapper shared some photos from what appeared to be her maternity shoot.

Cardi B is known for her bold and daring sense of style and this time is no different. Although she kept things PG13 seeing as her daughter was in the shoot with her, the rapper made sure to add a little bit of extraness to the look.

